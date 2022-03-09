FORMER President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Wole Olanipekun, SAN, and veteran journalist, Dr Patrick Dele Cole, have been selected as recipients of the 2022 Leadership Without Title, LWT, an award organised by the Centre for Values in Leadership, CVL.

A statement by the founder of CVL, Prof. Pat Utomi, noted that the award ceremony and a leadership colloquium tagged ‘Professionalism in Service’, will take place tomorrow, at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Utomi stated that the award and colloquium were initiated to honour outstanding sector leaders for their special contributions in the sector where they worked.