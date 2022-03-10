Egware





Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Media, Mr Nelson Egware has commended the Chief Executive Officer of Shiloh Beach and Apartments, Eku, Ethiope East Local Government Area, Prince Donaldson Onosakponome for his contributions to the growth and development of tourism and hospitality in Delta.



Egware gave the commendation in a statement to congratulate the entrepreneur on the occasion of his birth anniversary on March 3.





He described Onosakponome, a graduate of Sociology and former Speaker of the Students’ Representative Council, SUG, Delta State University, Abraka, as a renowned show biz promoter and child rights crusader.



He lauded Onosakponome who is Country Director of the African Child Foundation for his outstanding works in creating awareness for the rights of the African Child.



“On behalf of my family, I celebrate a bossom friend and brother, an entrepreneur and goal-getter, Prince Donald Onosakponome on his birth anniversary.



“As Country Director of the African Child Foundation, you have done well in creating avenues to better the lots of the African Child.



“As CEO of Shiloh Beach and Apartments, Eku, you have continued to contribute your quota to community and tourism development in Delta.



“Years ago, you birthed the idea of establishing a beach in your hometown of Eku and although it took so many years to realise the dream after several setbacks.



“We thank God that you have finally achieved that target as Shiloh Beach and Apartments is now a beehive of activities for fun seekers with a natural water flow from the River Ethiope.



“I have seen and witnessed how you entertain friends and visitors at the Beach with home grown plantain and fishes caught from the river side.



“Efforts from investors like you will continue to yield results and attract many visitors to our dear state, Delta.



“Congratulations and wishing you many prosperous years ahead in God’s abiding love, favor and protection,” Egware stated.