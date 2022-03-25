Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated former Governor of Imo, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, on his 57th birth anniversary.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor described Ihedioha as a worthy son of Imo and an astute politician.

He extolled Ihedioha, who is also a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives for his dogged hope and aspiration to provide leadership, direction, and good life for Imo people.

Okowa remarked that the former governor remained an uncommon leader that was cherished by his people and urged him not to be deterred by obvious challenges as he was optimistic that he would regain his position in 2023.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and people of Delta, I join your admirers and friends across the country to congratulate you, my dear brother and friend, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, on the occasion of your 57th birth anniversary.

“I am very delighted to note that through hard work, discipline, and uncommon vision you have continued to win the admiration and respect of Imo people and the nation.

“As you celebrate this anniversary, I urge you to remain focused and be of good cheer as you still have your day with history in 2023.

“It is our prayer that God will continue to bless you with good health and many more years of great accomplishments,” he said.