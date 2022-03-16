By Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has congratulated Vanguard correspondent in Delta State, Comrade Festus Ahon, on his appointment as a member of National Executive Committee, NEC and Central Working Committee, CWC of Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ.

Ahon was Monday, appointed National Ex-Officio of the union by its National President, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, at the Inaugural NEC meeting of his second term at Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State.

Reacting to the appointment, Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, described it as well-deserved considering his outstanding contributions to the journalism profession in Delta and Nigeria.

He lauded the NUJ President for finding Ahon, an illustrious son of Delta, worthy for the appointment

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate the Delta State Correspondent of the Vanguard Newspaper, Comrade Festus Ahon, on his appointment as National Ex-officio of the Nigeria Union of Journalists.

“Comrade Ahon is a seasoned journalist, who has made his mark in the journalism practice in the state.

“While I congratulate you on this appointment, I wish to also appreciate the National President of the Union, Comrade Isiguzo, for finding you worthy to be appointed.

“It is an appointment well-deserved and I urge you to bring your wealth of experience to bear in your new office even as you continue to be a good ambassador of our dear state.”

