Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Friday (today) reassured the people of Ndokwa nation that his administration will remain fair and just to the area with respect to the distribution of the dividends of democracy

The Governor, who was speaking when the leadership of Ikolobie Ndokwa paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Asaba, said the perceived marginalisation of the Ndokwa nation was only an imagination of a few individuals bent on polluting the minds of Ndokwa people in order to discredit his administration.

He cited the Beneku bridge and road project, as well as the Kwale Industrial Park as key development initiatives of the state government, which on completion, would change the narrative of underdevelopment of Ndokwa land, emphasizing that things would soon get better for that part of the state.

While assuring that the projects, and indeed others initiated by his administration across the state, would be completed before the end of his tenure of office, Senator Okowa thanked Ndokwa youths for their peaceful disposition, which had aided the smooth execution of projects in the area.

The Governor commended one of his aides, Honourable Nnamdi Ezechi, for diligently serving the interest of youths, particularly of the Ndokwa nation, noting that he had always carried the youths along and vigorously sensitizing them on government policies and programmes.

Okowa, who announced the approval of five Special Assistant slots for the visiting youths, stated that Ndokwa sons holding key positions in his cabinet had contributed immensely to the success story of his administration and promised to continue to partner with people of the area in his determination to finish strong.

Earlier, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of Ikolobie Ndokwa and Executive Assistant to the Governor on Youth Development, Honourable Nnamdi Ezechi, who led the delegation, thanked me Governor for all he had been doing for the people of Ndokwa nation, citing the execution of key projects, including the ongoing Beneku bridge and road project, the Kwale Industrial Park, as well as the appointment of Chief Fidelis Tilije, Chief Festus Ochonogor, Chief Chika Ossai and Sir Monday Onyeme to key positions in government.

Also speaking, the President General of Ikolobie Ndokwa, Comrade Anslem Nzete and spokesperson for the group, Comrade Fidelis Azaka, urged the Governor to prevail on the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to increase the quantum of oil and gas in Ndokwa land in view of the huge reserves of the natural resources in the area, among other requests.

While pledging continued support for the state government, the duo disclosed plans by the group to embark on a sensitization tour of all the wards in Ndokwa land ahead of the 2023 elections.