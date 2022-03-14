.

By NORBERT CHIAZOR

The wish of every labourer is to return home alive. When a career ends, no glory is better than the welcoming embrace of the family to a retiring worker. In a precarious clime like Nigeria, those who witness retirement obviously had their palm kernels cracked by a benevolent spirit. Chinua Achebe is so witty.

But the paradox of retirement in Nigeria is that the blessing bears a burden. Retirees especially in public service often go home empty. Their pensions and gratuities are unpaid. They live at the mercy of poverty and lamentable lack.

This penurious scenario dates back to 1979 since the evolution of a law enabling the old pension scheme, worsening over the years under successive governments of the federation. The problem with the old pension stemmed from planlessness as workers received salaries with no long term retirement savings to cater for future pension liabilities. The consequence, so awful and disheartening, is that no fund was readily available to pay a worker upon retirement.

This led to the introduction of a new pension scheme under the Pension Reform act of 2004 which stipulates mandatory contributory benefits from the employer and employee in both the public and private sectors. A minimum of 15 per cent monthly emolument is required to be saved by both parties to a dedicated thrift under the Retirement Savings account (RSA), to be reaped years later, when the worker says goodbye to his employer.

Good foresight, belated scheme. By the time the new pension regime commenced, backlog from the old pension scheme stood at about 2.56 trillion Naira as of 2005 according to national statistics. A staggering sum that would take years to settle, with the federal government and the 36 states entrapped in a quagmire of pension debts.A national embarrassment as retired workers groans in helpless anomie of indigent existence.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa came to office on May 29th,2015 to face this monstrous challenge -lingering backlog of pensioners entitlements that had peaked like Mount Everest among states in Nigeria.

Sensitive on the saddle, he embraced the new pension scheme with compassion and courage. Every month since assumption of office, Okowa had remembered retired workers in Delta, dedicating millions of Naira for their pensions. The government had paid the contributory pension funds, beginning from the 2016 recession, when the nations’ economy was at an all-time low since the civil war, occasioned by rock-bottom oil prices and endemic mismanagement. Even under the disruptive Covid -19 deadly pandemic, which brought the economy to a halt, Okowa kept his empathy for pensioners with unfailing constancy.

As of 2022, over 40 billion Naira had been released so far, for the payment of retirees in the state public service. According to the authorities of the State Pension Bureau, the Okowa administration had cleared the pension debts accrued over the years, to level 1 -07 junior retirees up till 2020, while the entitlements of level 08 and above senior pensioners had been handled to 2017.

With the steady gait of Okowa, the curve would flatten soon to the barest minimum, to the relief of retired workers and honour of good governance. With one year to the end of Okowa’s tenure, it is hoped that his successor (s) would sustain the arrangement on payment of pensioners until the arrears are completely cleared. Delta is among the few frontline states with the new pension scheme as over 18 states have not been able to join implementation.

At the local government level, the intervention of the Okowa administration on pension matters is legendary but unsung, unappreciated and never reported.

Accrued rights have racked up over the years, in the face of the new pension which began in March 2011. According to official records,150 million Naira had been released consistently every month since 2016 to reduce the debts accumulated under local government pensions. In November 2018, the money was increased to 300 Million Naira monthly. Recently a special intervention fund of 500 Million Naira was made available for payment, particularly to retired junior officers. Okowa efforts have also boosted seamless implementation of a 33 per cent increase in the old pension scheme.

It is the responsibility of the local governments to pay Primary school teachers and council workers as well as pensioners, but the Okowa leadership had always come to their rescue. In Delta, only a few local governments,

especially Warri North ,Warri south west, Burutu and Bomadi can shoulder such financial burdens.

Other Local governments survive due to the intervention of the state government, through monthly augmentation.

Delta has over 50 thousand regularly paid workers in the state civil service, one of the largest employers of labour in Nigeria. Added to the payment of pensions at state and local government levels, the huge wage bill is arduous. But it has not bogged down the Okowa administration’s intangible development, as capital projects sprout here and there towards the consolidation of legacy.

When a governor never pilfers local government funds but play the role of financial bulwark, the narrative needs amplification, if not acclamation.

The Okowa example becomes instructive in the wake of a recent protest by some primary school and local government retirees over unpaid pensions. Their grievances are genuine because a labourer deserves his wages. Nonetheless,

for a tender leader who has shown camaraderie for workers and their welfare, he merits courtesy.

The commitment on payment of pensioners since 2015, can only come from a concerned heart. This explains why the aggrieved retirees must shun confrontation in any guise. Those who seek good must surrender to win. Okowa’s characteristic mindset towards Delta retirees appeals to a cordial tendency -lean on me! He will do more when they walk gently with him.

This is the junction where voices of mischievous interlopers would go coarse. Contrary to vile propaganda, Governor Okowa was never “ smuggled” out or rushed away from an official engagement on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Event centre Asaba as a result of pensioners’ protests. Even while on the podium for the skills acquisition programme where 814 Delta girls were empowered, he immediately directed the secretary to the state government, Chief Patrick Ukah and Chief of Staff, Hon. Festus Agas to listen to the pensioners outside and report to him. This plain truth boos false orchestration of what transpired. Attempts to play silly politics from the pensioners’ protest would elicit nothing. Those stoking heat from partisan enclaves are stirring empty bonfires.

Okowa’s reflexes are neither numb nor impervious to good conscience.

The retirees as perceptive senior citizens know that he would not abandon them. He would always stay not run from his people. The sky does not run from the rain. He would surely continue to meet the needs of the pensioners. He is home to local government. A man who started his prodigious political journey from the local government as council secretary in the 1990s can never disown his people or ditch his hood.

Who can be more catholic than the pope?

CHIAZOR is Media Aide to Governor Okowa.