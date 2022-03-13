By Moses Nosike

As the preparations towards who becomes the next president are on top gear, Nigerians have be advised to play down on political party, ethnic and religious affiliations, but should come together to choose the rightful person that would help make the country great again.

A Patron of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos State, High Chief Livinus Okara gave the advice at a conference held recently at Ijaiye area of the state.

He also used the forum to harken on the political parties, government and leaders in Nigeria to consider the zoning of the presidency to the South East, so that the zone could have a fair share in the country.

Okpara emphasized on the importance of giving leadership of the country at all levels of government, especially the president to the Youths and young adults, saying that it would change the narratives.

The Igbo leader explained that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo is not a political party and has never been, but can only support Igbo for co-existence with other ethnic groups in the country. “We work for a better copy existence with other ethnic groups and every good policy being put in our places of abode. That does not mean we are partisan.”

He expressed gratitude on behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos State to the State Government for extending hands of fellowship to Igbos living in state. “We duly appreciate the Lagos State Government for their cooperation so far. They are really giving Igbo residents a sense of belonging, they should not relent. However, to whom much is given,to much is expected. Therefore, we promise to cooperate with them.”

The Eze Ndigbo, Agbado Oke Odo, Eze Emmanuel Oparachukwu also charged Ndigbo in Lagos State to remain peaceful and do their businesses without fear, as the government of the state has been up and doing to ensure that the business environment is more conducive for everyone in the state. “As Ndigbo, we should continue to be law abiding because the state government is trying to make everyone is comfortable.”