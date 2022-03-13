By Moses Nosike

In the wake of oppositions’ pressing for a new election for Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos, the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos has again restated his position as the recognized President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos while warning the media, the national body in Enugu, Igbos in Lagos, and other good people of Lagos to disregard those who claim to be leaders of faction of the socio-cultural organization.

He affirmed this position at the press conference which held at the Ohanaeze’s Secretariat, Surulere recently. that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo national headquarters in Enugu has no right to conduct elections for any chapter that is in Diaspora. “The Diaspora associations are those which are outside the seven Igbo-speaking states of Nigeria.

Recalling how he got into office in 2018, the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos, Chief Solomon Ogbonna (Aguene) said, “I was elected on June 16, 2018 and there were serious problems before the election and the national headquarters in Enugu came to nullify the election and conducted another one that brought me into power. But since then, it has been different factions of Ohanaeze – registered and unregistered.

“In fact, they call my own a faction and took me to court. Since then, we have been in court till date and we are about rounding up our tenure. Again, the national headquarters in Enugu wants to intrude to conduct the elections and we said no because that was what brought us the problem which they couldn’t, and we have been in court. Enugu is so interested in what they will make in Lagos by selling forms, trying to impose upon us a new president despite all that I have done in Ohanaeze in Lagos. For 20 years, you cannot locate Ohanaeze in any address.

You can’t see your members except at a meeting venue that will be announced. We are here today because of what we have done. We have moved Ohanaeze from analog to digital’.

‘Ohanaeze is socio-cultural organization and is not run like a franchise. Enugu cannot tell us who is who in Lagos. They cannot interfere. They tried it in Bayelsa, Abuja and it didn’t hold, so why try it in Lagos? We cannot allow a former PDP National member to come and conduct elections in Lagos.

My only offense is that they claimed that I went to carry Igbos in Lagos to APC because I am telling my people that they know where the shoe is paining so they should not allow someone in Enugu decide for them. My offense is that I am impressing the government of Lagos but we can see the result for Ndigbo. The relationship we have built in Lagos must stand. They cannot remove me’, he made known the role of the Ohanaeze national body in elections.

According to Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene, our constitution says 4 year tenure but there is a clause that gives the elders a say. “I have been in court all through so the elders have asked for two more years that will ensure that we put Ohanaeze in order and then find another person who will carry it to greater heights.

This is what the who is who in Ohanaeze is asking for. We had over 200 members here at an emergency meeting and they had one voice that I should be given more time because they have seen the difference in what used to happen in Ohanaeze for the past 20 years and now.’

“Today, you see people talking about Ohanaeze. This is the first time that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos is so close to the government of the day in Lagos. This is the first time that the major markets of the Igbos – Ladipo, Alaba, Balogun, Mandilas – are not being shut down because of the relationship that I have built with government. We do not want someone that will come and destroy that relationship”.

“The opposition had a press conference wanting to return us to Egypt – the days when they will tear their clothes in fight because of N50000, when they will shout on themselves at Bourdillon claiming who brought who to Lagos. I stopped it in my tenure. I don’t go to politicians, they come to me because they have seen the discipline that we have introduced. Some of them talking have been suspended indefinitely. Eze Nwosu is not a member of Ohanaeze and not a member of Ezes in council. Eze Christan Nwachukwu is only an Igbo-speaking Eze not an Ohanaeze Eze.

“In essence, 99% of those who called the media for their conference are not members of Ohanaeze. So whatever conference they hold about elections is null and void and of no effect. Their case is like members of National Assembly going to Ghana to remove their Speaker. That is madness. We cannot talk for Afenifere. We cannot talk for Arewa because we are not their members”.

Also present at the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Secretariat press conference, Chief Thompson Ohia, ex-officio of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos and two-time secretary of the group affirmed that they want a 2-year extension for Solomon Ogbonna Aguene and that Enugu should steer clear of Lagos issues.

The PRO of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos, Mazi Okereke Kelvin, who was also present at the media briefing said: ‘We have bye-laws that guide our activities in Lagos. We are not saying that we don’t have a national body.

We are not bastards. We have parent body but they are limited in their intervention of the Diaspora. We know their powers in the 7 Igbo-speaking states but ours is Diaspora, they have limited intervention in how Diaspora organizations are being run. We want to know if they sent someone to conduct elections for Ohanaeze in the UK? We want to know if they send an electoral committee to conduct the elections in Canada?’

“We agreed that they conducted the election that brought this current administration but there is no legal document guiding that because you cannot build something on nothing. We already have a 2006 byelaw that we are using to operate in Lagos so if you are setting aside that document, there must be another that will stand as a guide but there is nothing like that.

So you can’t just make a pronouncement that will set aside a byelaw duly ratified by the National Executive Council. So if Enugu is coming to Lagos, it must be in observatory capacity, that the byelaw of 2006 is sacrosanct, and that the President will be given two more years to consolidate this administration as occasioned by the pandemic, Endsars, and of course, the prolonged court case”.