(L – R) Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Cabinet and Special Services, Alhaji Olanrewaju Saka; Permanent Secretary Ministry of Rural Development and Water Resource Ogun State; Mr Adetunji Kanimodo; Guest Speaker, Prof. Abiodun Badmus; Head of Service Ogun State Dr. Nafiu Olatunde Aigoro; Representative of the Deputy Governor, Ogun State SSA Hon. Kola Salako; Category and Marketing Manager, Nestle Waters, Mrs Gloria Nwabuike; Director Planning , Ogun Osun Rivers Basin Authority, Engr Adewale Adeoye and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Environment Ogun State Engr Rasaki Olabode.

By Moses Nosike

As the world celebrates World Water Day, Ogun State Ministry of Environment and Nestlé Nigeria have jointly hosted a stakeholders’ forum to address the Water Sustainability challenges in Ogun state.

World Water Day, held on 22 March every year since 1993, focuses on the importance of freshwater. World Water Day celebrates water and raises awareness for the 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water. It is about taking action to tackle the global water crisis. The theme for this years’ event is “Groundwater: making the invisible visible’.

Groundwater constitutes an important source of water for domestic supply and agriculture in Nigeria. Domestic consumption and industrial needs place a huge burden on this valuable yet limited resource. Access to clean water and improved sanitation facilities is a daily challenge for many Nigerians, as 60 million Nigerians, or 33 percent of the population, do not have access to clean water. This contributes to high prevalence of waterborne diseases and impacts education, health and the national economy.

In her comments at the event, the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr. Noimot Salako Oyedele, ably represented by Honorable Kola Salako, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor said, “World Water Day is a day in which the future of one of the most essential natural resources is explicitly reviewed for the good of the generations to come. Water is vital for survival. It is the life blood of human existence and our economy, hence, proper management of this resource is crucial. I encourage all stakeholders in the water sector to cooperate with the Ministry for appropriate and sustainable management of water

resources in the state”.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Ogun State Ministry of Environment, Engr. Razak Ojetola, commended Nestlé Nigeria for collaborating with the Ministry on the maiden World Water Day celebration in the State and for the strides of the company around water sustainability. He emphasized the commitment of the Prince Dapo Abiodun led administration to the actualization of access to clean.