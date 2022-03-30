By Nnamdi Ojiego

In what looks like clear endorsement, the Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, and former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, shocked party faithful when they appeared in Abeokuta at the Ake Palace, venue of the official declaration of Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, for the governorship race in Ogun State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Wike, who appreciated Adebutu, for holding the party strong in Ogun State, said it was time for the governorship hopeful to reap from his great effort.

The Rivers governor promised to work with Adebutu as Governor of Ogun State come 2023, stressing that he was ready to help the PDP take power at the centre as he prepares to contest for the party’s presidential ticket.

“Like Fayose said, four years ago, I knew the struggle. It’s unfortunate, what happened happened. This man has kept faith believing that God will do it at His own time. So, I commend your people for standing firm and I am believing that when you win, you will also remember them.

“The All Progressive Congress, APC, has failed Nigeria and I know that as you take power from APC in this state, you must join me for us to take power from APC at the national level”, Wike stated.

Also speaking, Fayose, said his physical presence at the declaration shows that he is with Adebutu for the PDP ticket.

The former Ekiti State governor acknowledged the sacrifices and heavy financial investments of Adebutu to sustain the party in Ogun State noting that this was the time to reap from it.

While addressing over 4,000 party executives drawn from the state, the local government areas and the 236 wards, Adebutu said he was happy with the show of support and solidarity by party faithful and members.

He said yesterday was gone with the struggles of 2019 and that a new chapter has presented itself for him to clinch the party ticket and then win the governorship of Ogun state next year.

The PDP aspirant, who called for a minute silence for those who died during the PDP struggles for power including late Senator Buruji Kashamu, thanked party members for standing strong for PDP and urged them to sustain the oneness in the party ahead of the elections.

“PDP will sweep Ogun State. Our people are tired of the APC because they lack the capacity. What a government owes its people is human kindness and we will do our best for our people when elected”, Adebutu stated.

He expressed confidence that the PDP remains the party to beat in Ogun State and at the national level.