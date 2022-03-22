.

…as residents hail Agediga

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-AS part of its effort to create a conducive learning environment in Riverine communities, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, has commissioned a block of six classrooms at Akporogho Primary School, Youbebe and block of three classrooms in Okuntu Primary School, Okuntu, Ogulagha Kingdom, Delta State.

Commissioning the projects, the Member representing Burutu Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Rt Hon Julius Pondi, commended DESOPADEC and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the projects, adding that the projects would impact positively on the lives of the people in the area.

Pondi said DESOPADEC under its present leadership was living up to its responsibilities and urged the leadership of the communities, parents, pupils and management of the schools to maintain the projects and protect them against vandalization.

Handing over the projects to the communities, DESOPADEC Executive Director, Planning, Research and Statistics (PRS), Comrade Shedrack Agediga said the commission was determined to alleviate the sufferings of communities in its mandate areas.

He reiterated that the projects being commissioned were the renovation/furnishing of a block of six classrooms at Akporogho Primary School, Youbebe and construction/furnishing of a block of three classrooms at Okuntu Primary school, Okuntu.

Agediga assured oil-bearing communities in the State that the commission would continue to execute people-oriented projects in its mandate areas, adding that; “you should expect more projects because as a commission we are determined to do more for oil-bearing communities in Delta state”.

He thanked the people for their cooperation since the inauguration of the current board of the commission, saying; “the commission is doing a lot and ready to do more for the oil-bearing communities and the people”.