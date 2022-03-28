By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – OGONI Environment Watch (OEW), has alleged compromise on due process in the award of one of the cleanup contracts on lingering Ogoni cleanup in Rivers state.

The civil society group, in a letter to the Minister of Environment, Sharon Ikeazu, noted that manner of award of the contract for building of the Integrated Contaminated Soil Management Centre on the cleanup lacks adherence to the Public Procurement Act.

Dae Deegbara, the Convener, OEW, in the open letter to the Minister stated, “We are surprised you brought in only one company to make presentation to the Board of Trustees and Governing Council for purpose of awarding contract for the building of the Integrated Contaminated Soil Management Centre.

“This is happening when procurement process and bidding for such projects is yet to be opened and the company has not been pre-qualified for the job. This is against the Public Procurement Act as other companies, particularly local Ogoni companies, were visibly excluded, denying them bidding rights and opportunity.

“Extending invitation to a particular company raises questions over sincerity to drive success of the Ogoni Clean-up because such actions smack bias, justifying our suspicious why all staff in the procurement office at the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation

Project (HYPREP) were redeployed under your ministerial supervision.

“We have followed through ongoing water projects and deeply saddened to discover that the ministry under your watch do not have any plan to genuinely build sustainable water supply system for Ogoni people as recommended in the UNEP report.”

OEW however commended President Mohammadu Buhari in the choice of Dr. Ferdinand Giadom, as new Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation

Project (HYPREP) coordination the cleanup.