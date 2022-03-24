A good governance advocate and founder, Motivating African Youths Initiative will moderate a panel of discussants at the forthcoming 6th edition of the Democracy Youth Roundtable National Conference.

With the theme, Creating A New Nigeria: The Youth Agenda, the conference will hold at the Confrence Hall Cubana Hotel & Suites Abuja on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

The conference among other things is expected to x-ray youth participation in governance, adequate representation as well as access to economic empowerment.

Expected to take part in the conference are youth-based civil society organisations, political parties, election stakeholders, students groups and women organisations.

Ogenna Walter who is also the President, World Women Leading Change Nigeria, had recently hosted women from across the world in a virtual conference to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day.

Some dignitaries expected at the event include the Honorable Minister for Youths and Sports Hon Sunday Dare, Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Pastor Usani Usani , Senator Shehu Sani , and Former Aviation Minister Chief Femi Fani Kayode .

Panelists include Barr Adewole Adebayo Chairman Kaftan TV, Mr Hamzat Lawal CEO of Connected Development, Prince Olatunji Olusoji SSA on Special Duties to Delta State Government, Fadila Saleh Badeh Director International Human Rights Commission, Amb Elvis Akpobi SA to Governor of Delta State on Youths & Sports , Hon Hamza Abdulasalam Speaker Northeast Youth Assembly , Prince Eniola Ojajuni National President AFENIFERE National Youth Council and Amb. Andrew O Amaechi African Union Youth Envoy.