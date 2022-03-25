Gender advocate and founder Motivating African Youth Initiative, Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri is set to deliver a keynote address at Women in Management Africa, WIMA Summit at the Hyatt Hotel in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.

The event scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 26, 2022 will also feature conferment of awards on deserving individuals for their contributions in raising the bar of growth, security and prosperity of African women.

The WIMA Board and panel said they have observed the positive impact of Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri’s work and contributions towards the empowerment and advancement of leadership cross the African continent.

They described her as an embodiment of consistent and transformational leadership in her field of influence which is highly commendable, noting that women in Tanzania will be honored by her presence.

“The goals at this summit will be to help expand the African affairs workforce, advance women’s leadership in workplace, and promote the critical role of the diaspora in Africa’s development” part of the invitation letter read.

The Panel Sessions, Keynote & Stakeholder Engagement will take place between 9am-12:30pm while the WIMA Award Dinner will hold at 6pm to 11pm.