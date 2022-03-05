Fast Growing Social media comic sensation ‘Micheal Charles’ who is professionally known as OGB Recent has gripped Nigerians and international fans with his hilarious comedy skits . The all round entertainer and content creator will make you laugh at any given time.

OGB Recent was born as Micheal Charles, he is one of the fast growing Nigerian social media comedian, content creator and all round entertainer whose hilarious comedy skits have earned him a place in the entertainment industry.

OGB Recent who is famously known for his slang ‘cultist boi you won collect?’ was born on September 2 1997. The young and vibrant comedian, OGB Recent hails from Ebonyi state, However, he was born and bred up in middle belt of Nigeria called Kogi state. OGB Recent was raised by both of his parent.

Although OGB Recent is a Computer science student , he still finds time to use his gift of humor to bring joy and happiness to his Nigerian and international fans . According to the comedian, he often gets his inspiration through the happenings around him and makes his videos in a way that everyone can relate with.

As a child, OGB Recent always wanted to be a cinematographer , but developed an interest for acting after he left secondary school and has been creating funny skits ever since then .

OGB Recent currently has over half a million followers across his social media platforms, he is currently estimated to worth $70,000 as he doubles as a comedian and MC.