By Etop Ekanem

The Executive Chairman, Ethiope East local government council, Rt Hon (Pharm) Victor Ofobrukueta has lauded the Delta State Governor, Sen. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa for being there for him throughout the 365 days in office, describing him as epitome of greatness.

Ofobrukueta had also used this medium to commend the state Chairman of his great party, Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Olorogun (Barr.) Kingsley Esiso, his Organizing Secretary, Olorogun Sunday Onoriode, his party Chairman, Hon. Felix Erhimedafe, the mother of all, Chief Mrs Faith Majemite, other party leaders, wards and local government executives for their supports, contributions, advice and understanding throughout his one year in office.

He assured them of better and fruitful years ahead, stating that he confidence that the people of Ethiope East will in the few years from today, the local government will experience massive development with this new initiative of the Ethiope East Developmental/Planning Committee few months ago inaugurated, Ethiope East, no doubt, will be viable and economically strong.

Rt. Hon. Victor Ofobrukueta was sworn-in on the 8th of March, 2021 with his Deputy, Hon Patience Ejoh by the Executive Governor of Delta State, Sen. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, from there they have been up and doing on how to give the local government a facelift through economic stability.

The Ethiope East council boss who gave the assurance in his office while addressing newsmen, said he is so optimistic that with the supports of Ethiope East people, he is convinced that the area will experience a rapid development.

Ofobrukueta said from when he indicated interest to run for the chairmanship seat of Ethiope East and won, he has always had the plan to have his agenda anchored on “Ethiope East Master/Developmental Plan” which will serve as a blueprint for other successors since governance is about continuity.

He said, “On the 6th of April, 2021, the Ethiope East Developmental/Planning Committee was inaugurated with a view to making Ethiope East economically viable. And in achieving this, a team made up of scholars and intellectuals across the local government with Chief Emmanuel Avworo, a renowned Economist was made the Chairman.

“On Thursday March 25th, 2021, farmers from the Abraka in Ethiope East and Obiaruku, Ukwani local government areas protested over incessant killings, raping and destruction of farmlands, which led to the blocking of the busy Abraka-Agbor road, but l immediately wade into the issue with my counterpart from Ukwani and we addressed the protesters and promised to look into their plights and chanllenges with a view to addressing the issue within 48hours.

“This promise came to pass when l and my Ukwani counterpart, Barr Ajede Possible, security agents moved into the thick forest of Ovre-Abraka the following day and after several hours of our battle and exchange of gun fire, some of the suspected Fulani herdsmen were apprehended and handed over to the appropriate authority.

“I have also recently held a meeting with the cattle breeders and cattle dealers on the ban on open grazing, mostly when taking into cognisance the position of the South South governors headed by my amiable governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa and why the position of the governor’s should be maintained in my local government.

“On environmental sanitation, on the 24th of April, 2021, we cleared and removed all illegal dump site in NUT road, Abraka and also cleared the heaps of dumped refuse in Abraka main market that has been a sort of worry to the habitants, their health and hindrance to vehicular movement.

“On human resource development, we have embarked on skills acquisition program, currently training indigenes in two centers (Agbon and Abraka) with a view to giving them starter packs at the end of the training in the area such as: *Fashion and Design *Catering service *Make-up *Fishing *Solar installation *Hair dressing *ICT, and more.

“A lot of those who had embarked on the skill acquisition program had graduated, while others had taken the next stage since the program is in phases.

“For a smooth, efficient and effective running of the legislative arm, we have also provided and furnished the chamber with modern furniture and took a swift measures in rehabilitating the damaged parts/buildings of the secretariat.

“We also recently celebrated this year’s children day in grand style with the theme “Investing In the lives of our future children” in both primary and secondary schools and they all participated in all the activities.

“I want to expressed my heartfelt gratitude to his Excellency, Sen Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa for the opportunity given to me to serve under him and l pledge my loyalty to him towards the actualization of the agenda of his administration.

“Will also commend the members of my Executives, including the leadership and members of the legislative arm for their continuous supports throughout my 365 days in office.”