By Ozioruva Aliu

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed that they have arrested some of their men seen in a viral video, assaulting a civilian at the PZ area along Sapele Road, Benin City, Edo State capital.



A statement by Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Bello Kontongs said that the officers involved in the assault were an Inspector and three others and they have been identified and arrested.



The statement reads;

“The attention of the Edo state police command has been drawn to a viral video capturing the unprofessional conducts of its personnel at PZ area along Benin-Sapele Road, Benin City.

READ ALSO: Hoodlums attack Imo police station with explosives

“The team made up of an Inspector and three others who were involved in the unprofessional conduct and incivility against two young men as seen in the viral video, have been identified, arrested and subsequently defaulted.



“The Commissioner of Police frowns and unreservedly condemns the act and has ordered a full-scale investigation and assuring that the outcome of the investigation would be carried out to the latter and as well communicated to the public without reservation.



“The CP further assures members of the public of their safety and employs them to make it duty-bound to always report unwholesome/ unprofessional conduct of personnel of the command.”

Vanguard News Nigeria