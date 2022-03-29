R

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has visited the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna rail attacks.

Osinbajo paid the visit while on his way to Lagos to attend the 13th Tinubu Colloquium marking the 70th birthday of former Governor of Lagos, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

According to Osinbajo’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande , the VP had to make the detour to Kaduna state after receiving the news of extent of collateral losses occasioned by dastardly attack on the rail facilities by bandits.

Akande said on his verified Twitter handle (@akandeoj) “On his way to Lagos for the 13th Tinubu Colloquium marking former Lagos State Gov’s 70th birthday, VP had to detour to Kaduna this afternoon on receiving news of the extent of human & material losses occasioned by yesterday’s dastardly attack on the Abuja-Kaduna railway route…”