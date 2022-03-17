.

By Vincent Ujumadu

Brand new Anambra governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has apologized to Anambra people and their friends and guests who attended his inauguration this morning for the breach of protocol between Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano and Mrs Bianca Ojukwu.

The head, Soludo media office, Mr Joe Anatune said: “The breach was caused by improper communication which itself arose from a personal issue between the two parties involved in the breach.

“Steps are being taken to resolve the misunderstanding and restore the parties to their previous relationship. Anambra State has over the years been known for a huge stock of social harmony, and the stock will increase substantially in the years ahead as part of the concerted effort to accelerate the state’s development.

“God bless Anambra State, the Light of the Nation”.

