...said Obiano treated in a dehumanising manner

Anayo Okoli, ENUGU

ANAMBRA State Traditional rulers have condemned in strong terms, what they called, inhuman treatment given to the immediate past Governor of the state, Chief Willie Obiano by the EFCC.

The traditional rulers were reacting to the trending video clip where the former governor was shown wearing only boxer shorts and a t-shirt in a supposedly EFCC facility.

The monarchs said they were “utterly and disappointed” that the former Governor who left office a few days ago could be treated in such a humanizing manner.

Reacting under their umbrella body, Anambra Traditional Rulers Council, ANSTRC, the royal fathers condemned the “distasteful and reprehensive manner” EFCC, a Federal Government agency treated Obiano.

In a statement signed by their Chairman, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, Anambra traditional rulers called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to call EFCCt to order.

“The attention of the Anambra state traditional rulers Council has been drawn to a video clip circulating on the social media, showing the immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano in EFCC custody wearing red boxer shorts and a white T-shirt only.

The ANSTRC and indeed, all traditional rulers of Anambra State are utterly shocked and disappointed that someone of the status of a former state governor would be treated in such a distasteful and reprehensive manner by an agency of the Federal Government. We are equally disturbed that such video clip found its way out of s highly secure environment of the EFCC onto the social media, obviously with the intent of causing maximum embarrassment to Chief Obiano and by extension, the people of Anambra state whose Governor he was until three days ago, on March 17, 2.022.

“Without prejudice to the responsibility of EFCC to carry out its statutory duties, such treatment of Chief Obiano is absolutely dehumanizing and would not bring any value to whatever investigation being conducted by the EFCC.

“Therefore, the Anambra state traditional rulers Council, on behalf of all traditional rulers of Anambra state calls on EFCC to treat Chief Obiano with due civility and immediately restore him to his personal comfort whilst expeditiously working to conclude its investigation.

“We also appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami to call the EFCC to order regarding the appalling condition that Willie Obiano is being subjected to”.

