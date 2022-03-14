By David Royal

The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday accused Godwin Obaseki of Edo state of betrayal and ungratefulness.

Describing him as “Serial Betrayal” Wike said ““If you check the DNA of Obaseki, what you will see in that DNA is betrayal, serial betrayal, and ungratefulness”.

You would recall that the deputy governor of Edo State, Shaibu had appeared on a Channels Television programme where he said he and Obaseki may leave the PDP if the party continues to treat them as outcasts.

Reacting, Wike described the deputy governor as an “ingrate” and called on the PDP to discipline him.

Obaseki and Wike are both governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and have since been exchanging words following comments made by Shaibu on Channels TV.

Obaseki who reacted to Wike’s comment on his deputy called on Wike to respect party members no matter who they are, saying that the attack on his deputy is most unfortunate and totally uncalled for.

In a statement in Benin Monday, Obaseki called on the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to call Wike to order, saying that the issues raised by his deputy were germane and needed to be resolved in the interest of the party.

Wike who was not pleased with Obaseki’s response called him a betrayal.

In his words “If you check the DNA of Obaseki, what you will see in that DNA is betrayal, serial betrayal, and ungratefulness,” he said while addressing a crowd at the commissioning of a secondary school in Omuanwa community, Rivers State.

“Let me stand today to apologise to Adams Oshiomhole who has been vindicated by telling us that we will see the true colour, the insincerity, the ungratefulness of Governor Obaseki.

“We have voted for PDP since 1999 till now; ask Governor Obaseki if he has done anything for PDP (or) voted for PDP. The only election he voted was his own election – where we gave him an umbrella.”

“Let me clearly say without any apology to anybody that one of the problems in this country is leadership – people who cannot stand firm and say: this is white; this is black at all times,” the Rivers governor said.

“I am not in the class of Obaseki, never! We are not the same, we can’t be the same. I was the DG of his campaign, I went there (to Edo) for three days. I stayed there without having my bath. I have never seen somebody like that in my life – a serial betrayer.

Wike further warned Obaseki, threatening to smoke him and his cohorts out of the party “Let me tell you Obaseki, I know your cohorts and I will smoke all of you out. This is not the Benin artefact that you were challenging the Oba (of Benin), this is politics. Obaseki, I have more stake in PDP than you. I have fought for this party, mention one thing that you have done for the PDP.”

Vanguard News Nigeria