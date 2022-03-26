By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and the management of the University of Benin on Saturday mourned the passing of renowned mathematician and former Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Grace Alele-Williams.

The governor, in a statement, described Prof. Alele-Williams as an Amazon, who tread where others dreaded, hailing her unmatched devotion to national development.

According to him, “It is with a heavy heart that I received the sad news of the passing of renowned academic and administrator, Prof. Grace Alele-Williams.

The governor said Prof. Alele-Williams was a thoroughbred academician who throughout her life left an indelible mark of dutiful service, hard work, diligence and determination.

He said, “As the first female Nigerian to earn a doctorate degree in mathematics, Prof. Alele-Williams was a woman of many firsts. She shattered the glass ceiling and didn’t look back thereafter.

“When she became the Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) – at the time the first ever female Vice Chancellor of a Nigerian university – she shone brightly as a fearless administrator and restored sanity to the higher institution during a period of social upheaval.”

On its part, a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of UNIBEN, Dr (Mrs) Benedicta Ehanire said a condolence register would be opened in the university where she was Vice Chancellor for the public.

She the Vice Chancellor, Professor Lillian Salami described the late former and first female vice-chancellor of UNIBEN as an iconic giant who broke the glass ceiling for other women to blossom.

She said having spoken with her daughter, Orode Doherty, to commisserate with the family, she was consoled that the late Professor of Mathematics is being celebrated, rather than mourned.

Professor Salami prays that God will rest the soul of the former vice-chancellor peacefully and comfort her loved ones.