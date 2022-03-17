By Gabriel Enogholase, Benin

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has inaugurated a 15-man Business Enabling Environment Task Team charged with the responsibility of helping the government identify and proffer solutions to bottlenecks that inhibit business growth, assuring of a conducive environment for businesses in the state.

The team, headed by the state Commissioner for Finance, Joseph Eboigbe, was inaugurated by Obaseki, at the Government House, Benin City, yesterday.

Other members of the committee include Kelvin Uwaibi, who is the Secretary; Frank Evbuomwan, Ukinebo Dare, Dr. Joan Osa-Oviawe and Edugie Agbonlahor, among others.

He said: “This is a team that has been set up to prepare the state for a baseline survey on the ease of doing business in Nigeria as was decided by the Nigeria Economic Council. As you are aware, states today are typically funded by the Federation Account.“Over the years, the attitude of states is to run themselves with the view that at the end of the month, funding will come from the Federal Government. In a normal environment, states depend on taxation for their sustenance.

“States ability to do well depends on the businesses in the environment. What has happened today in Nigeria is that the Federal Government still gives subvention to states on a monthly basis. But the growth requirements for states today cannot be satisfied by the allocations.

“So, for any state to survive going into the future, you must have enough businesses that can pay taxes from which you can derive revenues.”For businesses to be able to do well so that you can now collect taxes, the environment for them to do well must be conducive.“You must create an environment where businesses thrive. Let’s take transportation for instance, if your roads are not good, and drivers don’t meet up with their desired targets, you cannot collect enough taxes.

“If it’s the manufacturer that cannot have access to reasonable electricity cost, how are they going to make profits? How are they going to pay taxes? How are they going to increase the number of staff in their workforce? So, the purpose of the government is to create an environment for people to do well.

“Unfortunately, the government has evolved in a very arrogant manner, wanting to suck the blood out of these businesses for our survival as government, whereas, our first priority should be the public and businesses. If you look at the way we are operating today, our first priority is to take care of ourselves.

“Investors use the National survey as a guide when they are selecting states where they will invest. One of the indicators is how long it takes to get a Certificate of Occupancy, C-of-O. They want to see the process and compare it to other states.

“If we are at the bottom of that survey, we will not be a priority state to come into, and this survey is so internationally. I think it is something we should take seriously.”

Vanguard News Nigeria