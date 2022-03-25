By Gabriel Enogholase, Benin

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has inaugurated a seven-member Edo State Independent Electoral Commission, EDSIEC, headed by Justice James Oyomire (retd), to conduct elections into local government councils across the state.

The governor, during the swearing in ceremony in Benin City, yesterday, charged the commission to be neutral in the conduct of the council polls and ensure that the electoral process is free, fair and transparent.

Members of the committee include Mrs. Gladys Idahor, Mr. Uduafi Gabriel, Mr. Felix Ebhota, Mr. Okekuoyen Ehiedu, Mr. Michael Emmanuel and Mr. Vincent Aimienota.

His said: “This newly constituted commission has the task of midwifing a new democratic dispensation at the councils so that we can deepen the dividends of democracy and bring government closer to our people.

“We, as government, are very sensitive to the role of the electoral empire because we are beneficiaries of a free and fair process and having benefited from a free process, are fully committed to ensuring that others have the same privilege and benefits that we enjoyed, which brought us into power.

“With the improvements in the electoral process in the state, we hope to conduct a council election that will be seen as credible and acceptable by the generality of our people. As a government, we will support you to ensure that you deliver on your mandate.”

In his remarks, Justice Oyomire thanked the governor for finding them worthy for the appointment, pledging that the committee will carry out its duty diligently in the interest of the people of Edo State.

Vanguard News Nigeria