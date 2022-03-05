Obasanjo’s a worthy statesman; deserves every accolade, says Owokoniran, PDP scribe

Chief Rahman Owokoniran, General Secretary, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West Zone, has described former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, as a worthy statesman deserving of every accolade he gets.

Chief Owokoniran said this in a statement by his publicity consultant, Mabel Oboh, in Lagos, in honour of Chief Obasanjo, who was also a military Head of State, as he clocked 85 years today, Saturday, March 5.

According to Owokoniran, Obasanjo showed unusual governance abilities and grit each time he was called upon to serve.

Most importantly, the PDP scribe noted, every time Obasanjo took a position, it was to foster unity and he never failed the country.

READ ALSO:

Owokoniran said: “Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is a statesman worth celebrating and accorded every accolade.

“Fate placed the unity and security of this country in his hands time and time again. In all the instances, he did well by the country.

“If you played a vital role in ending the Civil War, became Head of State and handed over to a democratically-elected government, then became an elected President twice, then you carry qualities worth talking about.

“Obasanjo leadership abilities and understanding of governance has also been appreciated globally with many ambassadorial duties.

“We celebrate you. The current leaders of the country have a lot to learn from you, especially in appreciating and using technocrats.

“The landmarks economic and administrative achievements of your governments are testaments to your ability to build a team that delivers on promises.

“Happy birthday to a quintessential international figure and statesman.”

Vanguard News