By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo early Tuesday morning paid a courtesy visit on the Olubadan designate, Oba Lekan Balogun with a promise to prostrate for him on his next visitation.

Vanguard reports that Obasanjo was led to the Alarere residence of Oba Balogun by former Chairman of Ibadan North East Local Government area of Oyo State, Gbenga Adewusi, Arole, without an entourage.

An informed palace source told our correspondent that Obasanjo joined the monarch on the dining when he arrived, after which the duo retired to a private corner for a discussion.

The private chat, according to an impeccable source, did not last for more than five minutes after which the former President and his host exchanged banters.

“It was when Obasanjo was leaving that he reminded the monarch that he had not prostrated for him and promised to do so when next he visits him.” Palace source said.

In his response to the visitation, Oba Balogun said it was a meeting of brothers, recalling that the former President had sent emissaries to him some weeks ago to congratulate him.

He, therefore, declined further comments on their private discussion, saying: “though the visit was short, it was fruitful and very presidential.”

