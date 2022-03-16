.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Ilorin, Kwara state capital will be agog on Friday as Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, some governors and other distinguished personalities will grace the turbanning ceremony of Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq as the new Mutawale of Ilorin.

Chairman, main Committee of the turbanning ceremony, Dr Yusuf Lawal said this on Tuesday at the press conference highlighting the ceremony scheduled to take, at the palace of Emir of Ilorin Alh Ibrahim Sulu Gambari.

Yusuf said that though the title is not hereditary having been given to the late father, Ambassador AGF AbdulRazaq, he said the scion of the family and elder brother to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is equally and eminently qualified for the title.

“It’s not hereditary, still the Emir accorded the family that honour.

Beyond passing the baton from father to son, Dr Alimi is eminently qualified for the honour.” Yusuf said.

He added,” We all know mister President is not around, but the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has been duly invited, so is the former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. We should also expect that some governors who are friends of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, a junior brother to the celebrant will be among the distinguished personalities that will grace the turbanning in Ilorin on Friday.”

Dr Yusuf who noted that four turbanning ceremonies have taken place recently among those honoured by the Emir of Ilorin said there would be an improvement in the ceremony in every aspect of it, above those that had taken place