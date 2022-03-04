Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, a former Nigerian President, is a leader to be reckoned with, in Africa and globally.

Sanwo-Olu said this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Friday, while felicitating Obasanjo on the occasion of his 85 years birthday.

Chief Obasanjo, Nigeria’s first civilian President in the present Fourth Republic, clocks 85 on Saturday, March 5.

The governor described him as a quintessential leader not only in Nigeria, but globally.

He said Obasanjo, a retired military General and elder statesman, was worth celebrating, having served in many capacities, especially for unity, peaceful coexistence and socio-economic growth and development of Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu said that Obasanjo was one of the few Nigerian leaders who had contributed immensely to the growth and development of the country, both as military and civilian leader, and left with impeccable records.

He said that Obasanjo, at the global level, was a leader to be reckoned with due to his passionate involvement on African affairs and other global issues.

”On behalf of my family, government and the people of Lagos State, I warmly felicitate Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on his 85th birthday anniversary.

”Baba Obasanjo is worth celebrating for his contribution to the development of our dear country, especially his service to the nation as a gallant military officer, Head of State and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

”He has made lots of positive impacts in the country as a military officer and political leader, fighting along with several other patriots for a united Nigeria during his days in the Nigerian Army.

”He has written his name in gold as the first Nigerian to serve as Head of State and later Civilian President. He also administered the country with focus on improving the lives of the citizens and the country’s economy.

”As Baba Obasanjo celebrates a major milestone, I join your family, friends and associates to wish you many happy returns,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He prayed that God would grant Obasanjo long life and good health, so that the country could continue to tap from his fountain of knowledge and experience, as an elder statesman and global leader. (NAN)