By Sam Eyoboka

TWO former Heads of State, Chief Dr Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR and Gen. Dr Yakubu Gowon, GCFR, with the President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Dr. Ayokunle Olasupo are among the dignitaries attending the Christian Leadership Summit organized by The Bible Society of Nigeria.

The summit with the theme “The Holy Bible: Our Reliable Foundation for Maximizing Personal and National Well-being” will hold at Radisson Blu, Ikeja, on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

The event will be chaired by Chief Dr Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, while the keynote speakers at the event are the CAN President, Rev Dr. Ayokunle Olasupo; the President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Dr. Francis Wale Oke; Global Ambassador, The American Bible Society, James Catford, and Executive Director, Global Philanthropy, The American Bible Society, Jane Jelgerhuis.

The summit will also be attended by General Secretaries/CEOs of Bible Societies across Africa. Other dignitaries expected at the occasion are Church leaders, captains of industries, Christian Governors and traditional rulers.

The Bible Society of Nigeria is a member of the United Bible Societies, a world fellowship of 146 National Bible Societies working to place God’s Word in the hearts and hands of the people they serve across over 240 countries and territories.