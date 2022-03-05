.

David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, is a Nigerian musician and record label owner who has demonstrated that he is the type of boss that wants to see his employees and crew have a good time with him, regardless of their position or rank.

During his upcoming performance at the O2 Arena in London, the United Kingdom, the DMW chief flew his personal driver to the city.

Tunji Tunde had just arrived in London, and his manager, Davido, was overjoyed to the point of announcing Tunde’s arrival on his Instagram account.

He posted a photo of himself with his driver at the airport as follows:

“It is a touchdown for my driver, Tunde”

Vanguard News Nigeria