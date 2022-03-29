NYSC
Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director General Of The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC

By Dayo Johnson

The Director-General of the  National Youths Service Corps, NYSC, Major-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has condoled with the family of a corps member who slumped and died while watching a football match at the Kebbi orientation camp.

The corps member, Musa Tunde, who was a graduate of Public Administration from the Federal Polytechnic, Bida, was reported to be watching an inter-platoon football match when he slumped, and thereafter gave up the ghost Friday.

In a condolence letter presented by Ahmed Tijjani, the NYSC DG described Tunde as a young patriotic Nigerian who died while serving his country.

He urged his family to accept his death as a divine act, adding that death was unavoidable and could occur at any time.

According to Shuaibu, the deceased died as a dignified young man, who was ready and willing to offer his quota to national development, and he would be remembered as a selfless and patriotic Nigerian.

The deceased’s elder brother, Mr Yahaya Mohammed, who spoke on behalf of the family, said the family was comforted by the fact that the Tunde lived a decent life and died in active service to the nation.

