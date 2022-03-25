…seeks to partner ECN to propagate Nuclear power

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Nigerian Young Generation in Nuclear, NYGN, Wednesday, gave a pointer to the Federal Government, FG, on the need to utilize nuclear power to solve power challenges experienced in the country.

The group also harped on the need for FG to consolidate effort in ensuring that the nuclear energy potentials of the nation are geared towards economic development as renewable energies have proven to be deficient in the smooth running of the country.

The President of NYGN, Jeremiah Mbazor, who made this known during a courtesy visit to the Energy Commission of Nigeria, ECN, in Abuja, revealed that the purpose of the visit to the Commission was to inform them about their plans to carry out a sensitisation campaign themed: ‘Walk for Nuclear’, aimed at sensitising the Federal Government about the need to solve Nigeria’s power challenge with nuclear power.

While commending the Director-General, DG, of ECN, Professor Eli Bala, on his effort in moving forward renewables and clean energy in Nigeria, Mbazor stated that it was high time Nigeria tilted a new direction on power generation.

Mbazor said: “Let me take this opportunity to thank you especially for the wonderful work you’re doing in moving forward renewables and clean energy in Nigeria. We are very much very, very grateful for that.

“But we need to know that renewables cannot achieve what we want in Nigeria without nuclear. When you talk about the efficiency and the base load need and capacity in Nigeria, we all know the problems we are facing. Nuclear is part of the solution, and I want to thank you for accepting us to come tell our concerns and what we are here for.

“Sir, we have a number of reasons why we are here. First is to congratulate you for the great leadership of this great commission and taking our country to an enviable position of energy sufficiency and sustainability. Nigeria needs to be industrialised and we cannot achieve this without nuclear energy. And the Nigerian youth constitutes a major portion of the 60 per cent of youth in Sub Saharan Africa.

“And we are here to tell Energy Commission and those listening that the Nigerian youth are poised to take position of leadership in energy related to nuclear and we want to take our country to an enviable position among the committee of nations.

“Our concern is this: our national master plan for energy has a very small portion of its allotted to nuclear energy. I went through it and your commission has done a very great job in compiling that document. But I want to urge us to look more deeply and critically in the nuclear energy aspects and ECN has down grate.

“UAE for example, as a country has enormous oil and gas reserves, but it has moved forward to construct four nuclear power plants. I was there in 2018. And it was a great feat they have done not because they don’t have other sources of energy, they have abundant renewables they have abundant oil and gas. But they took the initiative to show example and leadership to other nations by building for nuclear power plant because they understand what it means to have such and I want to appreciate you for recognising the position of nuclear and why we need this.

“We have been existing as an organisation since 2013. We have been having activities outreaches to various institutions and schools and various other places. And we’ve just had our hallmark summit in 2019. We are very, very grateful to you for your contribution and assistance with your member of staff but we need to do more if we want to get to the next level.”

Speaking on the current and incessant grid collapse, he said, “Like we are just experiencing right now needs a very drastic solution I would say so, that we can change our fields to have a better grid stability or energy supply if we may say.

“I want to suggest a way out. We are here partly because we want to contribute to a work on nuclear we are trying to organise. We also want to talk to you about the cup 27 which has come to Africa this time. And the position of energy commission of Nigeria which is the most populous country in Africa, and also in the black world cannot be overemphasised. We need to make a strong position for nuclear in cop 27.

“As much as we are talking about the just transition through oil and gas, we must talk about a just transition using nuclear energy and your position in making this position. I mean your recognition of this position in our Energy Master Plan is a very strong key to making progress as a country and also as a continent.”

Also speaking the programme organiser, Nojeeb Adamoh, urged FG to make nuclear energy an alternative solution to resolving the current epileptic electricity experienced in the country.

“We are here today because we observed that in terms of renewable energy, we can’t do away with nuclear and owing to the fact that we have we been facing lots of brownouts and blackouts in Nigeria these days ordinarily we are supposed to be producing 12,000 megawatts, but we’re doing 4000. As of last week I heard it was 3000.

“So with this we believe if government can expedite the action towards signing, and getting this nuclear power plant in Nigeria, it can ease the economy of Nigerians. Now we were planning this event simply the fact that we can actually gear around fitness. See everybody needs to be fit this day. So we said, why don’t you just do a nuclear walk, this nuclear war will be tends to sensitise the government to appreciate them and what they’ve been doing on place, and to expedite more on these activities”, he said

Meanwhile, the Director General of ECN, Eli Bala, in his reply, commended the effort of the NYGN, stating that the commission would throw in all the needed support to accelerate and upsurge the objectives set out to achieve by the group.

He said: “I am indeed happy that we have young men with foresight coming together to promote nuclear energy. Indeed, you visited us energy commission of Nigeria. We are not a nuclear energy commission. We are not renewable energy commission. We are not oil and gas commission, we are an energy commission.

“So I think you’re in the right place because we here promote the use of all sorts of energy resources that we have for the benefit of Nigerians and humanity at large, but in an environmentally friendly manner, environmentally sustainable manner. So we, we really congratulate you for coming together and for planning a walk.

“As you plan your work, I want to assure you that we are going to support you the 50 members you’ve asked for, I will direct the director of nuclear energy to ensure that the required number of staff are there with you, under his leadership to ensure that this work becomes successful, and your sensitisation of the public on nuclear power, the relevance of nuclear power in the energy supply mix of this country.

“We need nothing less than 100,000 megawatts or 100 gigawatts of electricity capacity by 2030. And indeed, energy mix must include nuclear which was inserted which we’ll put in there. This is continuously going to be reviewed. And yesterday, we were able yesterday to we launch the Nigerian energy calculator 2015 is another planning tool that was initiated by the British Department of Energy and Climate Change that now department business energy and industrial strategy.

However, the DG tasked the association on allaying fears of Nigerians, “Your NGO will have to diffuse the fears about nuclear energy and bring out the benefits of nuclear power just like you did one of you did mention, it will help us in the base loads with hydro gas power plant. And I just hope that we don’t have blackouts like this.

“We have nuclear power plants, grid failures, because very dangerous nuclear power plant you have the grid failing, but I believe we will get there and I believe we’ll get there because energy is very important.”