By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The President Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, and Director of Youth Mobilization, Super Eagles Supporters Club, Blessing Akinlosotu has pledged to mobilize over 50,000 Nigerian youths to the club.

Akinlosotu made this known while reacting to his official confirmation as the Director of Youth Mobilization, Super Eagles Supporters Club just after the presentation of a meritorious award on him for his immense contribution in making inclusive Nigerian youths in the political arena.

The event took place at the National Press Centre, Radio House, on Monday in Abuja during the 2022 Miss Football Nigeria Organization’s Beauty Pageant and Soccer Ambassador Award.

In his words, “we sincerely appreciate the organizers of this noble program and the award bestowed on me. I wouldn’t also thank enough the Super Eagles Supporters Club for the official confirmation on me as the Director of youths mobilization.

“We are leaders of youths in this country, we love Nigeria and we love the Super Eagles no matter the situation.

“I wouldn’t disappointment the Super Eagles Supporters Club, I pledge. Before the year runs out, we are targeting mobilizing 50,000 Nigerian youths into the club. We are going to achieve this through our strategic role. As we speak, Nigerian Youth Congress has members in the entire 36 states of the federation that are willing to join, already. We also have members in all continents of the world”, he added.

In attendance were, the president, Super Eagles Supporters Club, Prince Okumagba Vincent, Prof. Marcel Ezenwoye, Chartered Institute of Educational Practitioners, UK and a host of others.