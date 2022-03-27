….promises mobilization funds for Super Eagles

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The President, Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, Blessing Akinlosotu has meritoriously been appointed Director of Youth Mobilization of the Super Eagle Supporters Club.

His appointment which was communicated in a letter signed by the Super Eagle Supporters Club Public Relation Officer, Olutoye Orishabiyi on behalf of the President dated 15 February 2022 disclosed that not only has the NYC President been appointed Director of Youth Mobilization of the Club, but also, Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, has granted affiliation to the Super Eagle’s Supporters Club.

Reacting to his appointment and the affiliation of NYC to the Club, he promised to do his possible best in ensuring a result full outcome within the scope of his incumbent to ameliorate the welfare of the Super Eagles as it has to do within the mandate of the organization ( Super Eagle Supporters Club).

Before his appointment, Blessing Akinlosotu has held several offices in different capacities ranging from youth-related, sports and several other spheres.

However, it was communicated that the President will be decorated during the Miss Football Nigeria Beauty Pageant 2022 and Soccer Ambassador Award organized by the Miss Football Nigeria Organization on Monday 28th March 2022.

Nigerian Youth Congress, a partner in the event through the president, Blessing Akinlosotu said the event is aimed at engaging Nigerian youths and encouraging them to continue to do more through showing full-time commitment in the industry for a better footballing performance of Nigerian stars.

Vanguard News Nigeria