All is set as This Present House will host delegates from across the country at this year’s WordFest 2022, which will see host, Pastor Jude Nwoko and guest, Pastor Chigtok Ishaku, share great insights on how God’s children can find their purpose and achieve kingdom agenda, even in these turbulent times.

Themed: “The Terms of the Will – Co-Heirs with Christ”, the conference will shine the light on Christians as joint-heirs with Jesus Christ to the great promise of God, and how they are co-inheritors to all that Christ inherited, in addition to also being the beneficiaries of Christ’s divine glory.

Speaking about the event, the convener, Pastor Jude Nwoke said the WordFest will be an insightful and uplifting moment in God’s presence. He added that highlights will be on the essence of God’s promises to humanity, especially the Christians, which has already been given to the faithful through Christ.

Meanwhile, minister Elijah Oyelade and One Music will thrill delegates with soul-lifting music throughout the conference, which begins on Friday, March 18 and climax on Sunday, March 20.

Friday meeting will commence at 6.30 pm, while Saturday and Sunday will be from 8 am at This Present House International Freedom Centre, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.