By Kennedy Mbele

Nigeria’s foremost edible oil, Devon Kings, produced by PZ Wilmar, recently set out on a mission to encourage and sustain family bonding and togetherness with tasty meals that bind.

To achieve this, several campaigns and activities were put in place.

The brand aims to promote love and harmony between individuals in ensuring they spend more time together, thereby positioning the brand as “The Taste That Binds.”

Some of the activities initiated by PZ Wilmar in line with its communication to break boundaries and promote family togetherness with tasty meals include the King’s Dorm 1 and 2 campaigns, designed to celebrate families.



The campaign aimed at promoting moments of family togetherness and bonding moments, was hosted by brand ambassadors, Toyin Abraham and Celebrity Chef, Miyonse Amosu.

King’s Dorm season 2 was one of the brand’s biggest campaigns for the financial year.

It was aired on several media platforms including digital and traditional platforms.

This campaign came through as a result of the success of the first season, King’s Dorm 1.

It was a cooking competition that saw 12 families participating in a cooking show and were screened down to the finalists who won a grand prize of N1 million.

The King’s Dorm season 2, themed “Celebrating Family Ties” was designed to celebrate family ties and bonding moments, while the first season of King’s Dorm was designed to create a connection among family lines by reinventing Nigerian local dishes.

The show was as entertaining as it was intriguing, the twelve Nigerian families, particularly the winners of Devon King’s ’King Dorm season 2’, Moemeka family can attest to this fact. The show actually did achieve its purpose of bringing families together, as a lot of the participants came forward to testify and applaud Devon king’s for the thoughtful initiative.

Aside the cooking show, Devon King’s activated a campaign themed “King’s Fest” to highlight the importance of making bonding moments memorable.

King’s fest was a fantastic outdoor event, targeted at bringing families together to unwind from yearlong activities as they entered into the yuletide season.

The Brand Manager, Oluwatoyin Poopola-Dania, emphasized that the event was Devon King’s style of championing moments of bonding by encouraging families to spend quality time together and ensure that each time they come together,it is to enjoy tasty meals cooked with Devon King’s products.

The brand equally unveiled its television commercial and radio jingle, and they both tied back to the ‘taste that binds theme.’

This was done to showcase the importance of family bonding amongst other activities and further encourage family bonding and togetherness.

Other programmes include the Flavors of Love, a Special Valentine treat with Chef Miyonse. Devon King’s continues to demonstrate its commitment to being the taste that binds and brings people together with meals.

Recall that during the last Valentine Day, Devon Kings defined the true meaning of love and romance with its ‘Flavors of love’.

It was an event organized to celebrate couples and the love they share with delicious meals prepared by celebrity Chef, Miyonse.

A total of 14 couples were treated to 5-course meals and an awesome time with Chef Miyonse.

Devon Kings also engaged its customers with a ‘Vibe with Devon King’s social media challenge.

The challenge encouraged people to share their pleasant moments with relatives and friends while also emphasizing the value of using Devon King’s products.

Throughout the campaign, participants were rewarded weekly.

In the views of the Head of Marketing for PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo, the programmes are aimed at bringing families together and also creating memorable moments with family and friends.The year has been a tough one for everyone, given the pandemic but regardless of everything, it’s time to share beautiful moments of bonding together.

Devon King’s has been in existence for over five decades and has established itself as a brand that makes bonding moments more fun and memorable hence making consumers seek moments of togetherness more often.

Some of the company’s products within the Devon King’s brand include cooking oil, cooking margarine, and seasoning which are available in retail outlets across Nigeria.

