By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Goverment has debunked report making the rounds that the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have appointed the suspended Chairman of Lagos State chapter of National Union Of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo” as General Manager of Lagos State Transportation Parks and Garages Management Committee.

This came barely 12 hours when the state government suspended further activities of NURTW from motor parks and garages across the state due to lingering crisis between the National and state bodies of NURTW over leadership tussle.

The purported appointment was disclosed by MC Oluomo’s son, King West, on Instagram.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, when contacted for confirmation, simply described it as “FAKE report.”

Also reacting through his Twitter handle @gboyegaakosile, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile, urged members of the public to disregard the report on the appointment, saying, “there is no such appointment.”

Akosile stated: “Alert. Please disregard post(s) claiming that Gic @jidesanwoolu has appointed suspended chairman of NURTW MC Oluomo as GM Lagos Transport Parks and garages committee. There is no such appointment.

“The statement issued yesterday by @gbenga_omo HC info remains position of govt.”

Recall that following Thursday suspension of activities of NURTW from motor parks to forestall possible break down of law and order, the state government promised to set up an ad-hoc committee to be headed by stakeholders in running the affairs of the union in the interim, pending permanent solution to the ongoing leadership crisis in the state transport unions.