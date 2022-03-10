Lagos State Police Commissioner, Abiodun Alabi

Lagos state commissioner of police, Abiodun Alabi, has ordered beef up of security at all motor parks across the state following the crisis in the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

NURTW on Thursday suspended its Lagos chapter’s Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, indefinitely, over alleged misconduct, insubordination, and inciting members of the state chapter against the apex body.

Prior to the announcement of MC Oluomo’s suspension, leaders and members of the NURTW, Lagos State Council, had protested a query sent by the national body to the Lagos boss.

They called on the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to do everything within his power to forestall a repeat of bloody crisis in Lagos.

MC Oluomo’s supporters warned that the ongoing interference of the union’s national body in the Lagos NURTW’s affairs could trigger bloody violence.

However, following the suspension of MC Oluomo, Lagos council of NURTW, decided to distance itself from the national body of the union.

The Lagos State CP, Abiodun Alabi, in an interview, while reacting to the development in NURTW, said he had given directives to all Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers to beef up security and maintain visibility in their area of coverage and deployment, and patrol of all motor parks across the state.

Alabi assured Lagos residents of adequate security of life and property and not to express panic or fear, adding that the move was necessary to curb any form of violence that could arise from the crisis.

