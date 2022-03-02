By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Imo Command, on Tuesday said 10 missing children rescued from child traffickers were reconnected to their parents in Imo state.

The Imo state Commandant, Micheal Ogar, revealed this to newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Owerri, during this year’s International Day for Civil Defence.

He said he was able to achieve it through collaboration with the National Agency for Prohibition of Traffic in Persons, NAPTIP.

He also said that the command had worked on over 100 intelligence that led to the arrest of criminal syndicates and vandals terrorising the state.

According to Ogar, “On assumption of duty as the state commandant, the Anti-vandal unit has been reinvigorated to perform optimally. This has led to several arrests of vandals and confiscation of exhibits and prosecution of the suspects in the court of competent jurisdiction.

“In line with the commandant General formation of the NSCDC female Rapid Response Squad, Imo command has thoroughly trained 48 female officers and have deployed to their various duty beats.

“Under my watch, the peace and conflict unit has resolved over forty civil cases out of court. Notable efforts have been made in the area of clamping down on human traffickers in the state under my watch. This has recorded tremendous impact as the command rescued two victims in synergy with NAPTIP who were billed to be traffickers to Libya for prostitution.”

“We have reconnected over 10 missing children with their parents; arrested and transferred four cases of sexual abuse and molestation of underage children to the National Agency for Prohibition of Traffic on Persons, NAPTIP.

“The Intelligence gathering mechanisms of the Command has been rejigged and reinvigorated. The command has received and worked on over 100 intelligence that led to the arrest of criminal syndicates, vandals among others in the state,” NSCDC said.

