The Senator representing Kogi west senatorial district has risen in support of the Nigeria Startup Bill. The Senator made his remarks on the floor of the National Assembly when the bill was brought up for first reading. Senator Adeyemi said “I rise to support this bill (NSB). More than ever before, this is the time to encourage our younger generation with their great ideas and innovation so that they can have breakthroughs.”

Also speaking in support of the bill, Senator Sabi Abdullahi noted that “the bill is targeting the digital economy and is the solution to the issue of yahoo-yahoo” Additionally, Senator Sabi said “I will expect when this bill finally becomes law, its operation will guarantee a reduction in cybercrime because a platform has been provided for Nigerian youths to be legit in what they do especially in showcasing their talent.”