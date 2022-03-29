The Managing Director, Edo State Skills Development Agency, Ms Ukinebo Dare, has said that the Startup eco-system in Nigeria plays a prominent role in job creation and it is transforming how we do business in Africa and beyond.

Speaking on the Nigeria Startup bill which is set to go for second reading in the Senate, she said “ it is therefore exciting for me to see how much work is being put in by the NSB Team to ensure that all the players are being engaged in the development of the bill. I am pleased to see that the team is actively engaging developers, investors, users and State Governments alike. I look forward to the impact of this bill on the sector which is clearly birthing the future one tech solution at a time.”

She further urged the members of the National Assembly to ensure a swift passage of the bill as this will accelerate the growth of Nigeria’s economy.