Novarick Homes and Properties is set to launch a new estate in Itowolu, Ikorodu New Town as it continues its bid to make housing available and affordable to Nigerians.

The project called LA LUMIERE follows the launch of The Ridgewood Lagos, in Epe and Ruby 3 in Ologolo Lekki. According to the company, the project is a prestigious one and will be its first property on the Mainland.

In his remark, Noah Ibrahim, CEO, Novarick Homes, said, “Novarick Homes and Properties has been in the real estate industry for over three years. We have earned a good reputation in delivering our landed projects, churning out amazing architectural designs, quality structural constructions and amazing interior finishings. In all these we have delivered excellently to our clients.

“We have set the standard for real estate investment in Nigeria and now we are focusing on something unique with LA LUMIERE. We have a track record of excellence in creating homes and landed properties that are suitable for all family sizes. What we are doing with LA LUMIERE is something exceptional. Some of the key features include, water recreation,jetty, green areas and many more. We are offering everything an urban city has to offer, health facilities, hotels, schools, offices and parks.”

Sharing more insight on the company’s new development, Victoria Olanipekun, Head of Business, Novarick Home said that LA LUMIERE is a golden investment opportunity for investors to maximize.

She said, “Until now, Novarick Homes has been catering to the needs of people on the Island part of Lagos, and now, we are creating a larger room for inclusion which is bringing quality homes and investment opportunities to the Mainland. LA LUMIERE spans over 50000 sqm of land at itowolo ikorodu new town for residential living where people can buy lands and erect beautiful structures.

“We are building a new luxury city with state of the art amenities, easy access to the water jetty. The primary idea is to help people cut off the traffic from the mainland to the island. The promising economic conditions and industrialization has brought in more demand for quality homes, that is why we are working in full swing to utilize this demand to the fullest. We have 300 sqm and 500 sqm lands available for sale. Investors looking to buy into the property can make a booking, fill a subscription form, and pay the initial deposit of N5,000,000.”

Novarick Homes is a property development company that offers premium commercial and residential real estate development services in Nigeria with investment opportunities that are accessible, secure and highly profitable for investors.