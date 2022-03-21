Hope Uzodinma

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, yesterday said that nothing will stop the National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, scheduled for March 26.

The Governor said that it was the wish of the opposition that the APC is scattered, or is not united.

Asked whether the convention would hold as scheduled as some persons have claimed that the mercenaries were yet to be in place for the exercise, he said everything had been put in place for the convention.

According to him, “On the APC convention, I don’t know what kind of sign you want to see before you know that convention will hold on Saturday.

“As at yesterday (Sunday), all the subcommittees have started meeting. The screening committee, the Accreditation Committee, and I’m aware that they are only waiting. The venue is being prepared.

“So I don’t know the kind of machines you want, whether you want caterpillar or bulldozer before to now know that there will be convention.

“I told you people that APC is the party to beat. So it is the wish of our opponent to see that APC is scattered, or is not united. But that is their wishful thinking. APC cannot afford to lose what they have. Because what we have is the trust of over 200 million people.

“And we don’t just have a choice, we must remain united to be able to continue with this programme. So I think I want to assure you, that we will have a very peace, very successful convention on Saturday, if anybody is thinking otherwise, well that person should go and pray because God has already approved our convention.”

