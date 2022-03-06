.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A Northern group known as the Unified Northern Nigeria Youths Forum has called on Dr. Godwin Emefiele, the serving Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria( CBN) to aspire for the number one seat in the country.

The group at a rally organized in Kaduna said that the essence of their gathering and street procession was to call on Emefiele to vie for the number one seat in Nigeria.

While addressing the Journalist, the Spokesperson of the group, Comrade Aliyu Muhammad Sani said the group was a coalition of forty (40) socio-cultural, socio-political and socio-economic groups with members spread across all the wards of the 19 Northern states and the FCT Abuja.

Comrade Sani their reasons for calling on the CBN Governor to contest were his “introduction of the Ancho-Borrowers Scheme which had helped to massively reduce poverty that was seen to be endemic in our region through the provision of farm inputs and one digit interest rate facility.”

“His policies formulated have enhanced the establishment of many industries in our region worthy of mention such as

, Dangote Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited, Olams Industry, Vicampro, Tomato Jos, Gujeni Integrated, Iron Ore Mining and Processing Plants, Tiamin Rice Mill, MAFA Rice just to mention but a few. This also has created employment and wealth in our region.”

“Despite the sharp fall in oil price in 2014-2016, the economic nationalism of Mr Emefiele helped our states to stay afloat thereby preventing job loss while making it possible for states to carry out capital projects.”

“His Interventions and policies of the CBN have made our country self-reliant in Rice and maize production. In few years to come, we shall begin to export these products thereby further strengthening our currency”.

Sani explained that “it is imperative to mention that agriculture is a catalyst for the industrial revolution and is central to the progress of any country like we have seen in many developed nations.”

“It is on the strength of the above that we are here gathered to flag off this rally here in Kaduna state to enlighten the general public on the need to call on Mr Emefiele to contest for the president of this country and to encourage Dr Godwin Emefiele to dare the unknown and throw his hat in the ring and contest as the people of Northern Nigeria are with him and will stand with him through thick and thin,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria