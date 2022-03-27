By Femi Bolaji

The North East Development Commission, NEDC, has said the Stabilisation and Development Master Plan (NESDMP) the Commission is developing for the North East Region is to ensure the six states of the zone becomes self sufficient by 2030.

Managing Director of the Commission, Mohammed Alkali, who spoke Saturday at a dialogue with stakeholders in Jalingo, Taraba state capital, said the master plan would eliminate dependence on federal allocation.

He noted that the time frame for the implementation of the master plan would also see to the closure of all Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, Camps across the zone.

According to him, “ In order to come up with a robust Regional Master Plan, we consider consultations with State Stakeholders as very pertinent towards producing a credible and comprehensive roadmap for recovery and sustainable socio-economic development of the North East.

“The essence of having these diverse Stakeholders under one roof here, therefore, is to harness their individual and collective inputs to enrich the process and align with NEDC’s policy of inclusiveness and bottom-up approach.

“The proposed 10-Year NESDMP consists of 10 Pillars, which will encompass the relevant aspects of the Taraba State Development Plan and those of other Partners.”

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku, who also spoke, promised continuous support of the state government to the activities of NEDC.

He appealed for more intervention in the state to ensure residents feel the impact of the Commission.