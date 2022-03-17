.

By Chioma Obinna

Nominations have opened for this year’s Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award, NHEA, with the theme: “Innovative Healthcare Service in the Era of Change”.

Announcing this in Lagos, the NHEA Project Director, Dr. Wale Alabi, explained that the 2022 theme will help the nation to focus on how innovative healthcare will propel the development of new or improved policies, systems, products and technologies; including services and delivery methods that improve people’s health, with special focus on the needs of vulnerable persons.

Alabi called on various stakeholders to visit the award website, www.nigeriahealthawards.com.ng to make their nominations.

“Nomination will close on midnight of Sunday, May 22 2022, while the event will take place on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. Nominations can be made for corporate or individual categories by any member of the public. You can either nominate online or download the nomination form, complete and follow instructions on how to submit it.

Commenting, NHEA Director of Marketing, Communication & Strategy, Moses Braimah, said the NHEA 2021 was a great success.

“We are expecting about 35% increase in the nominations for this year’s award following significant level of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the sector and growing awareness and acceptance of the award by various stakeholders.

“Remember also that the award focuses on outstanding performances, creation of new business models, and recognition of those who embrace new trends, market leadership, inspirational performance and many others.”

Braimah said also that “NHEA is the Oscar of Nigeria healthcare awards. In the last eight years, the award has grown to become a great source of pride and aspiration for various stakeholders in the sector. The LOC would continue to do its best in order not to abuse the confidence placed on us.

About 30 awards and recognitions would be presented at the ceremony. It is made up of five main categories; Special Recognition Awards, Special Awards, Healthcare Delivery Services, Biomedical Technology and Pharmaceuticals.

Some of the awards up for grabs include; The Lifetime Achievements Award, Most Responsive COVID Testing Company of the Year, Most Outstanding Genomics Laboratory of the Year, Most Outstanding COVID-19 Consumables Manufacturer of the Year (indigenous), State with the Highest Percentage of COVID-19 Vaccinated Persons, and PharmAccess SafeCare Outstanding Facility of the Year. Others are; CSR Health Project of the Year, Outstanding Healthcare Financial Institution of the Year, Healthcare Media Excellence Award-Print, Healthcare Media Excellence Award-Online, Biomedical Engineering Service Company of the Year, IVF Service Provider of the Year, Dialysis Service Provider of the Year, Technology-Driven Pharmaceutical Distributor of the Year etc.

NHEA is organized by Global Health Project and Resources (GHPR) in collaboration with Anadach Group, USA.