Mr wale Oshun

Members of Oduduwa descendants in Warri Delta State, Mr. Mofe Nobi and Mr. Yalaju Alvin, have felicitated with Mr wale Oshun on the celebration of his birthday anniversary.

The duo in a statement joining signed yesterday said “we join your wonderful family, friends, and millions of Oduduwa descendants both in Nigeria and around the globe to celebrate you on the auspicious day of your birth.

“Our dear leader and father you have been a blessing and a selfless helper of humanity, always thinking of others.

“It’s our earnest prayer that God in his infinite mercy grant you long life and sound health.

“Happy birthday to an Omoluabi per excellence”.