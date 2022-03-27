Chief David Kente, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Taraba, says there is no winner or loser in the contest for party executives in the just concluded National Convention of the APC.

Kente who is also a governorship aspirant in Taraba, said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday at the Abuja Eagle Square, venue of the APC convention.

He congratulated Sen. Abudullahi Adamu, the newly elected National Chairman of the party on his emergence and other members of the newly elected National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC.

“For the APC family, the contest for party offices do not produce winners and losers, we are all winners because our primary interest is to strengthen and unite the party.

“Let me on behalf of our great party congratulate those who have emerged as our national officers, you are all welcome on board,” he said.

The Taraba business mogul commended the sportsmanship of other aspirants, especially those who stepped down to pave way for consensus candidates. in the interest of the party.

He urged APC members, especially from Taraba to remain committed, and be prepared to continue to work for the interest of the party in the state and the country.

He advised stakeholders of the party to ensure discipline within its fold and be guided against conduct that could bring it into disrepute.

“We must be a party where internal discipline is supreme and a guiding anchor of our processes, we must eschew bickering and remain united in the pursuit of our goals.

“As members of a great party, we must resist the temptation to allow inordinate ambition and what appears to be a growing obsession with the politics of succession.

“Each and everyone of us, have an obligation to ensure that our party remained a party of values and fresh ideas,” Kente stressed.

NAN reports that the APC national convention is the climax of a process that started with Ward, Local Government and State Congresses.

On the whole, 78 positions were contested for at the convention, including NWC and non NWC members.(NAN)