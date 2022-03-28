By Chioma Gabriel, AWKA

Shortly after banning revenue touts operating around Ochanja Central Market, Ochanja Roundabout and some parts of Fegge in Onitsha South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Governor Chukwuma Soludo has ordered all public servants in the state to always report to work on Mondays, like other weekdays.

Since the resumption of the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, the group had called for a shutdown of businesses on Mondays but later rescinded it.

But despite the rescinding of the decision by the separatist group, there has been fear of attacks on those who go to work, leading to the continued stay at home every Monday.

But in a move to return Monday to a normal working day, Prof. Soludo through the Head of Service, Barr. Theodora Igwegbe ordered workers to always ensure they are at their duty posts on Mondays.

In a circular that was issued recently and signed by Igwegbe, the Head of Service, Soludo warned that absence from work on Mondays will attract sanctions.

The memo read: “Following the need to reposition the service for better performance and productivity, His Excellency, the governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has directed that henceforth, all public servants should report at their places of work every Monday like every other weekday.

“Consequently, absence from work on Monday, or any other workday without any approval will be viewed as serious misconduct, which will attract appropriate sanctions. This directive takes immediate effect.”

Soludo had lamented the continued boycott of work on Mondays in the South East, saying that the zone loses an estimated N19.6billion every Monday.

During his inaugural speech as governor, Soludo had extended an olive branch to all armed groups, saying he was ready to engage them in a round table discussion. He lamented that many criminals now hide under freedom fighting to perpetuate criminality.

That was how he similarly banned touts from operating in parts of the state from the collection of revenue.

However, the touts have been fighting back and trying to operate as usual.

Last week, tricycle operators plying the area withdrew their services to the public particularly, traders and businessmen who transact their commercial and businesses activities in the area, on the excuse that the revenue collectors were using all kinds of dangerous weapons to force them to part with the various sums of money, boasting that no government will stop them from collecting revenue.

But peace returned in the area shortly after the news broke, following the deployment of Policemen from Fegge Divisional Police Station, by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Fegge Area, Mr. Rabiu Garba, who also gave them a very stern warning to leave Fegge or be ready for the consequences of their illegal actions.

