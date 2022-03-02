By Gabriel Ewepu and Precious John – Abuja

The Nigeria Network of NGOs and Conference of Northern States Civil Society Networks, CNSCSN, Wednesday, signed pact on strengthening activities in the Nigerian civic space.

The NNNGOs was represented by its Executive Director, Mr. Oyebisi Oluseyi and the Conference of Northern States Civil Society Networks represented by its Chairman, Comrade Ibrahim Waiya, signed the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU.

The signing of the MoU is to formalize a partnership between the two Networks at a strategic and operational level.

According to them, the MoU formalises the mutual interaction between the Conference of Northern States Civil Society Networks, a regional civil society Network and NNNGO, a national Network focusing on facilitating effective advocacy on issues of civic space, local philanthropy, regulatory frameworks, national development, unity, peace, and security especially at a time when civil society regulations in Nigeria continue to remain knotty.

“We are happy that we are coming together in partnership and sought doe this opportunity with NNNGO because we understand that as nonprofit Networks, it is imperative to work together especially with the critical stakeholders in the sector as this will help the Nigerian civil society gain credibility, legitimacy and transparency as a sector”, Waiya said.

He pointed that the MoU serves as an opportunity to learn from the models and practices of NNNGO, a Network which had been existing for almost three decades.

Meanwhile, Oluseyi, on behalf of the Nigeria Network of NGOs said, “For us as NNNGO and as a national Network, this partnership fits so well into our mandate that rather than compete, we will collaborate, coalesce and strengthen other Networks while also finding ways to ensure that we support sub-national networks through capacity building and experience sharing.

“We have a collective goal which is to ensure a thriving operational environment for nonprofits in Nigeria and what we have done today is a step in the right direction.

“The MOU strengthens the existing relationship between the two Networks and will leverage each Network’s comparative advantage to promote common understanding of the legal obligations of nonprofits, ensure full compliance and adopt best practices in governance and accountability, ensure appropriate consultation on matters of relevant and significant policies and programmes of government that affect civil society, Nigerian citizens and national development”, he said.

